Certain brands of frozen green beans, mixed vegetables recalled due to health risk

(WXYZ) - National Frozen Foods Corporation is recalling a limited quantity of Not-Ready-To-Eat Individually Quick Frozen green beans and mixed vegetables because they have the potential to be contaminated with listeria.

The products being recalled were distributed between August 18, 2017 and January 12, 2018.

The recalled items can be identified by the date codes printed on the back of the 32 oz. sized bag or the side of the master case.

Consumers who purchased affected products may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, click here.