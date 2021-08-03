CDC authorizes new eviction moratorium

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) put in place a new eviction moratorium that will run through Oct. 3, 2021.

It applies to counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels of COVID-19, which is an estimated 90% of the country.

The CDC says the eviction moratorium allows additional time for rent relief while people get vaccinated against the virus, which is surging due to the Delta variant.

The Biden administration faced pressure from Democrats to reinstate an eviction moratorium after the previous one expired at the end of July.