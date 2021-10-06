Canada to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for air, rail travel

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for travelers.

All travelers 12 and older must be fully vaccinated by the end of October to get on a plane or train. Trudeau added that there will be a month-long grace period where people can show a negative COVID-19 test.

"By the end of November, if you're 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you'll have to be fully vaccinated," Trudeau said.

He added, at that time, a negative test will no longer be accepted.

"This is about keeping people safe on the job, and in their communities," Trudeau said.

As of Sept. 25, Canada reports that 86% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The country says more than 80% are fully vaccinated.