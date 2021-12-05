Watch
California, Nevada governors plan a fix for I-15 congestion

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
BERKELEY, CA - JULY 01: Traffic makes its way along Interstate 80 on July 1, 2015 in Berkeley, California. AAA is projecting that nearly 42 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more over the Fourth of July weekend, the largest number since 2007. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Posted at 12:59 PM, Dec 05, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The governors of Nevada and California say they have a plan to brings some immediate relief to traffic congestion on Interstate 15 at the border of the two states.

In a joint announcement Sunday with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the shoulder about five miles south of the border will be made into a third lane during peak hours.

The Las Vegas Journal reports that the project will cost about $12 million.

But Newsom says existing money will be used to complete the project and it will be done by the summer of next year.

Newsom says a more permanent solution to the I-15 traffic woes is still needed, however.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
