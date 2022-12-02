Buck becomes entangled in Christmas lights

A buck in Oregon had its antlers caught in a string of Christmas lights, forcing officials to dart it to remove the lights.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said it began getting reports around Thanksgiving of a buck with an entire string of lights wrapped around its antlers. Nearly a week later, they were able to remove the lights from the buck.

The department said the buck was not injured and able to run away after it was darted.

The agency said it is not an uncommon occurrence for bucks to get their antlers stuck in Christmas lights. Officials added that other items like volleyball nets and hammocks can also become stuck around their antlers.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends hanging Christmas lights higher up in areas with large deer populations. It also suggests removing volleyball nets, hammocks and other items when not used.