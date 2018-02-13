Bruce Maxwell: Oakland Athletics catcher says he will stand for the national anthem this season

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell, who was believed to be the first baseball player to kneel during the national anthem in protest, says he will stand for the anthem this upcoming season.

Maxwell released a statement on Tuesday, the same day that A's pitchers and catchers reported to spring training.

"As a member of a military family, I respect the sacrifices of the men and women who served and continue to serve our country. The purpose of the gesture was to raise awareness about social issues affecting our country, and while I'm looking forward to a society that is inclusive, empathetic and a welcoming place, I will not continue the symbolic gesture of taking a knee during our National Anthem this season," the statement read according to ESPN and SF Gate.

Maxwell took a knee for the anthem on Sept. 21, following in the footsteps of former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players. Maxwell's protest came one day after President Donald Trump attacked NFL players who took a knee, calling such players a "son of a b****."

In the offseason, Maxwell was arrested after he pointed a gun at a delivery woman. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.