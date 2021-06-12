Border collie Verb wins agility title at unique Westminster

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A border collie named Verb has zoomed — and not the virtual way — to a second-time win in the Westminster Kennel Club dog show’s agility contest.

Verb and handler Perry DeWitt of Wyncote, Pennsylvania, also won the title in 2019.

In another repeat win, an Australian cattle dog mix called Plop took a special award for the top mixed-breed dog, with handler Lisa Topol of New York City.

Over 300 dogs ran, jumped and weaved in the competition.

And for the first time Friday, they could relax afterward by rolling in the grass.

The nation's most prestigious dog show is being held outdoors for the first time in over 140 years.