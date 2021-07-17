Watch
Biz Markie, known for classic rap song 'Just a Friend,' dies

AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NFL - Biz Markie poses for a photo during the NFL Media Super Bowl party at Chapman & Kirby, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jul 16, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Biz Markie, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic “Just a Friend,” has died. He was 57.

Markie’s representative, Jenni Izumi, said the rapper-DJ died peacefully Friday evening with his wife by his side.

The cause of death has not been released.

Markie, who real name is Marcel Theo Hall, became known within the rap genre realm as the self-proclaimed “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” for lighthearted lyrics and humorous nature.

He’s made music with the Beastie Boys, opened for Chris Rock’s comedy tour, and was a sought-after DJ for countless star-studded events.

