Bill Clinton back home after hospitalization from infection

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Bill Clinton has returned to his home in New York to continue recovering from an infection that left him in treatment for six days at a Southern California hospital.

The 75-year-old former president left University of California Irvine Medical Center on Sunday morning and arrived at his home in Chappaqua, New York, later in the day.

Officials say he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to COVID-19.

Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña had said Saturday that all health indicators were “trending in the right direction.”

An aide to the former president says Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream.