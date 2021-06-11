Biden to return diverted border wall money, spend down rest

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s signature border wall project would lose much of its funding as well as the fast-track status that enabled it to bypass environmental regulations under a new Biden administration plan.

President Joe Biden suspended construction of the wall upon taking office while his administration reviewed the project. That angered Republicans in Congress eager to see it go forward amid an increase in apprehensions of migrants along the southwest border.

The new plan does not cancel the wall project outright, but it’s still likely to face opposition in Congress, where many Republicans are eager to promote a project closely associated with the former president.

But it returns money the Trump administration diverted from the Pentagon budget to help pay for the wall and uses other money appropriated by Congress to address “urgent life, safety, and environmental issues” created by the construction.