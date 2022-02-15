Biden to provide update on Ukraine as tensions with Russia escalate

President Joe Biden will speak Tuesday to update the country on the situation with Ukraine amid heightened tensions, troop build-up and the threat of a possible invasion of the country.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Biden will give remarks Tuesday afternoon, but would not be announcing a new policy. The president is expected to speak about the ongoing situation at the border with Ukraine and efforts to deescalate geopolitical tensions.

The U.S. has taken steps to try and quell a potential invasion and any conflict, including sending thousands of U.S. troops to strategic locations in the region and warning any U.S. citizens to leave the country immediately. President Biden is expected to remark on what further steps the U.S. is prepared to take and what impact this all is having on the United States.

In recent weeks Russia has managed to amass more than 100,000 troops on the border of Ukraine. Russia's President Putin denies that Russia is planning an invasion and instead has laid out a series of security measures they say will keep Europe safer.

The White House said that the U.S. remains committed and open to high-level diplomacy and is working with allies to build "multiple diplomatic off-ramps" which the U.S. says have been offered to Russia.