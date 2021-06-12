Watch
Biden to name Pulse Nightclub a national memorial

John Raoux
<p>This photo taken July 11, 2016, shows a makeshift memorial continuing to grow outside the Pulse nightclub, the day before the one month anniversary of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. The reports from about a dozen deputies released late Thursday, July 21, 2016, by the Orange County Sheriff's Office raise some new questions, answer some older ones and show the horror of the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history. (AP Photo/John Raoux)</p>
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 17:57:36-04

President Joe Biden says on the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, that he will sign a bill naming the site as a national memorial.

The deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded as “Latin Night” was being celebrated at the club.

Biden says in a statement Saturday that he has “stayed in touch with families of the victims and with the survivors who have turned their pain into purpose” and described the club as “hallowed ground.”

The president emphasized that the country must do more to reduce gun violence, such as banning assault weapons and closing loopholes in regulations that enable gun buyers to bypass background checks. Biden said the nation must acknowledge that gun violence has hurt members of the LGBTQ community.

