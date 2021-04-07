Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Biden to announce executive actions to combat gun violence

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Brandon/AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Joe Biden
Posted at 1:12 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 16:12:20-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will unveil a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence on Thursday.

A person person familiar with Biden's plans previewed his first major action on gun control since taking office.

Biden is expected to announce tighter regulations requiring buyers of so-called “ghost guns” to undergo background checks.

Ghost guns are homemade guns that lack serial numbers and thus are tougher to track, allowing buyers to evade federal background check requirements.

The president also is planning to name his nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a position that could be key to addressing gun violence.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE!

CLICK TO DONATE!