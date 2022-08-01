Biden continues to test positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden tested positive for a third day after suffering a rebound case of COVID-19.

"This morning, as could be anticipated, his SARS-coV-2 antigen testing remained positive," Dr. Kevin O'Connor, physician to the president.

O'Connor added that Biden continues to feel well, but remains in isolation.

The White House announced Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, two days after testing negative.

During his initial bout with COVID-19, the president was treated with Paxlovid, an antiviral pill. O'Connor said a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid have rebound cases of COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rebound cases are generally mild and resolve in about three days.