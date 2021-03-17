Biden calls Major 'a sweet dog,' says pup is getting trained after leaving White House

President Joe Biden’s dog, Major, is “being trained now” after leaving the White House earlier this month.

During an interview with ABC’s George Stephanapolous on a wide range of topics, Biden talked about his German Shepherd.

Early reports indicated Major was brought back to Biden’s Delaware home after a “ biting incident ” with a “member of White House security.”

At the time, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the dogs were still "getting acclimated" to the White House and that Major was "surprised by a new person."

"Look, Major was a rescue pup. Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin. What happens is for-- th-- I guess what surprised me is the White House itself, living there. Every door you turn to, there's a guy there in a black jacket,” Biden told Stephanapolous when asked about the incident.

Biden says living in a new environment startled Major.

"You turn a corner, and there's two people you don't know at all," Biden added. "And he moves to protect. But he's a sweet dog. Eighty-five percent of the people there love him. He just, all he does is lick them and wag his tail."

Biden said with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden being away from the White House for a few days, and his own travels keeping him away from D.C., Major was sent to Delaware and is being trained. The dogs will return to the White House.

The staffer who was hurt received treatment for minor injuries at the White House, and no further medical treatment was needed.