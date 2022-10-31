Best friends take in 19-year-old foster dog and give her a bucket list of fun

Two friends in Dallas, Texas decided to take in a 19-year-old black Labrador retriever mix and give her a great end to her life, coming up with a bucket list of fun and loving activities for her to do.

Annie came into Lauren Siler and Lisa Flores' lives as a foster pet.

The two roommates and friends are also fostering an 18-year-old dog named Tippy.

They all live together with their two cats and another dog.

Siler told Good Morning America, "I was actually in Anchorage, Alaska, getting ready to board a flight back to [Dallas] and I saw her picture posted, that somebody posted that she was at the shelter, and they were asking for rescue support."

The friends say they fell in love with Annie and couldn't imagine her staying in the shelter.

The friends plan to make homemade dog treats and get their pets cute outfits and take them on a "chicken nugget tour, similar to the hamburger tour."

The two hope to inspire others to foster or adopt elderly pets.

"My saying through this whole process has been if you can't adopt, then foster, if you can't foster, then donate, if you can't donate, then volunteer because there are so many ways that you can get involved with animal rescue and it doesn't have to mean taking an animal into your home forever," Siler said.