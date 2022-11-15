Attorney releases video of client being struck by corrections officers

A civil rights attorney wants five corrections officers to be criminally investigated after a man in a Georgia jail was hit by corrections officers.

Harry Daniels released a video from inside the jail showing officers hitting his client Jarrett Hobbs multiple times. It was unclear based on the video what led up to the incident.

He was being held in the Camden County, Georgia, Detention Center for allegedly violating his probation.

His attorney told CNN Hobbs was having a psychological episode at the jail.

“This video is undeniable and the deputies’ actions are inexcusable,” Daniels said.

Authorities told CNN Hobbs was kicking his jail cell, prompting officers to ask him to put his hands behind his back

They said Hobbs tensed up, which led to a physical altercation.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said it would investigate, including reviewing all video evidence taken during Hobbs’ four-week detention in the jail.

Officials said through court documents that a deputy sustained a bruised eye and a broken hand. It also noted that Hobbs was struck in the head.