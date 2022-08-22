Arrest after 11 dead dogs found at three Bakersfield homes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of felony animal abuse after nearly a dozen dogs in her care were found dead at three residences in Southern California, authorities said Monday.

Police and Animal Control began investigating Aug. 11 after ten dead dogs were discovered in closed kennels at an abandoned home in Bakersfield, the city's police department said.

Search warrants were served at three residences and officers found 29 living dogs “suffering from various levels of neglect,” along with three living cats, according to a police statement. A total of 11 deceased dogs were discovered at the three locations.

Investigators determined the suspect, a Bakersfield resident, was operating an unlicensed private animal boarding and training business “and was directly responsible for the neglect of the animals,” the police statement said.

The woman was not present at any of the residences during the course of the initial investigation, officials said

She could face charges including 11 counts of felony animal abuse.

Some of the deceased and living animals were microchipped and officers were locating and notifying their owners, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.