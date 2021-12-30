Watch
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver finalize divorce after 10 years

Brian Baer/AP
FILE - California first lady Maria Shriver and California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger smile together, at the Governor's Inaugural Ball at the Sacramento Convention Center, Friday, Jan. 5, 2007, in Sacramento, Calif.
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Posted at 4:39 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 19:39:05-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s marriage is officially over, 10 years after she first filed for divorce. Court records show the divorce was finalized on Tuesday.

The pair had been married 25 years when Shriver filed for divorce after Schwarzenegger disclosed he had fathered a child with a member of their household staff years earlier.

Schwarzenegger parlayed his status as an action film superstar into a successful run for California governor in 2003 and served two terms in office.

Shriver is an award-winning television journalist and author. The former couple married in April 1986 and have four children together.

