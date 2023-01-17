Arizona teen battling leukemia surprised with Super Bowl tickets

MESA, Ariz. (KNXV) — Kevin Winegar is facing his toughest test yet.

The high school football player was diagnosed with leukemia weeks after helping his school win an Arizona state championship.

Doorly Winegar, Kevin’s mother, remembers that conversation with the emergency room doctors.

"He's a boy that has literally knocked off the helmet of another kid on the field,” Doorly said. “And now he has cancer. How does that happen?"

He's endured numerous rounds of chemotherapy.

On Friday, he returned to his school to see his classmates and team.

"During announcements, they said that all student-athletes come to the gym,” Kevin laughed. “And I thought I was going to have to speak, and I haven't spoken in a while."

Kevin didn't have to give a speech. Instead, he was in for a surprise.

“On behalf of the Arizona Cardinals Football Club, we would like to present to you two tickets to the Super Bowl,” announced Nicole Bidwell.

Kevin said support from his community keeps him going.

"Having that support. I could feel the support and I could feel everyone pushing for me and pulling me through," he said.

This story was originally reported by Christine Stanwood on abc15.com.

