AP-NORC/EPIC poll: Majority in US concerned about climate

<b>AP Photo/Scott Sonner</b><br/><br/>
Posted at 12:04 AM, Oct 26, 2021
A majority of Americans regard the deteriorating climate as a problem of high importance to them.

That's the finding of a new poll by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.

In all, 59% of Americans said the Earth’s warming was very or extremely important to them as an issue, up from 49% in 2018.

Roughly that many also believe the pace of warming is increasing.

President Joe Biden is hoping to help negotiate big cuts in climate-wrecking pollution globally at the upcoming climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

