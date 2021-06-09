Watch
Amber Alert issued in Los Angeles for 8-year-old girl

Posted at 9:10 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 12:10:56-04

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for an 8-year-old girl and a woman who allegedly abducted her in Los Angeles.

Aleigha Stevenson was allegedly abducted by Kera Stevenson about 1:40 a.m. and was last seen near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The girl was described as Black, 4 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was believed to be wearing pink and white pajamas.

The woman, who is 29, was described as black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities declined to say if the pair are related.

The pair may be traveling in one of two vehicles: a black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, California license number 8UIB679; or a black 2017 BMW 320, Oklahoma license number EGU358.

Anyone seeing them was urged to call 911.

