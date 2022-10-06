Amazon plans to hire 150K holiday employees

Amazon is preparing for the holiday shopping rush.

The online retailer said it plans to hire 150,000 employees across the U.S. Amazon says various positions will be available for full-time, seasonal and part-time work.

More than 10,000 of those roles are in Southern California, with over 1,500 of those being in the San Diego region.

The average starting pay for a new Amazon worker is $18 per hour, the company says.

“Those who choose to stay with us will find a lot of opportunities to grow their careers, whether they take advantage of our free college tuition programs or seek out promotions across our network—this year alone, more than 20,000 front-line employees received promotions," said John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of Worldwide Operations.

Jobs open for hire include stowing, picking, packing, shipping, delivering customer orders, and more. Interested candidates can see all the open positions online here.

Amazon's plan to hire 150,000 season workers is more than Walmart and Target combined.

Walmart said it plans to hire 40,000 seasonal workers this holiday season. Target announced plans last month to hire 100,000 season workers.