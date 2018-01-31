All the lawmakers who were on the train that hit a truck

A train carrying members of Congress -- including House Speaker Paul Ryan -- to their legislative retreat in West Virginia hit a truck Wednesday, multiple sources told CNN.

An aide confirmed Ryan was on the train and is fine.

Separately, a congressman on the train told CNN most of the staff and members on the train are OK.

Here's a look at everyone who was on the train (list of members will be updated):

House Speaker Paul Ryan Rep. French Hilll, R-Arkansas Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Washington Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas Rep. John Moolenaar‏, R-Michigan Rep. Rick Allen, R-Georgia Rep. Susan Brooks, R-Indiana Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kansas Rep. Steve Womack‏, R-Arkansas Sen. Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota Rep. Keith Rothfus, R-Pennsylvania Rep. Alex Mooney, R-West Virginia Rep. Martha McSally, R-Arizona Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kansas Rep. Steve Daines, R-Montana ‏Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-Georgia