Ohio man, 27, facing charges after leading police on chase with 5-year-old son in car
11:03 AM, Feb 12, 2018
AKRON, Ohio - A 27-year-old Ohio man is facing charges after he allegedly led police on a chase with his 5-year-old son in the car.
Police say Jemar J. Simmons, of Akron, even threw a handgun out the window during the chase.
Officers tried to pull Simmons over last week after he was seen making an improper turn.
Instead, he led officers on a brief chase.
During the chase, he threw a gun out the window. Police say they found marijuana in his possession.
Simmons was charged with having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with order of police officer, possession of marijuana and endangering children.