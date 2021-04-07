Watch
After Super Bowl win, Brady heads to Disney World with friends and family

Matt Stroshane/Disney World via AP
In this photo provided by Walt Disney World, NFL star Tom Brady visits Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge inside Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Monday, April 5, 2021. A mask-wearing Brady visited the Star Wars-themed section of Walt Disney World with his family and friends, two months after he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win against the Chiefs. (Matt Stroshane/Disney World via AP)
Posted at 8:45 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 11:45:49-04

ORLANDO, Fla. — After facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had no problem taking a lightsaber to Star Wars’ Kylo Ren and a unit of storm troopers.

A mask-wearing Brady visited the Star Wars-themed section of Walt Disney World with his family and friends on Monday, two months after he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win against the Chiefs.

Since 1987, star players from Super Bowl games have filmed ads during post-game celebrations, saying “I’m Going to Disney World.” This year, Brady and fellow Buccaneer Rob Gronkowski, filmed the ad.
Typically, the players are then part of a parade at Disney World. However, the parade was canceled this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and crowd limitations.

Gronkowski made his trip to Disney World earlier this year.

Brady has been featured in these ads more times than any other NFL player.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
