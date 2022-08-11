After being removed from a mass-breeding facility, 40 beagles are being homed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Forty beagles were brought to a West Nashville humane society location after a group were removed from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia.

According to the Nashville Humane Society, more than 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Virginia were removed. Those dogs were bred to be sold to laboratories for "scientific research" according to a restraining order document filed in May.

This transfer plan was submitted by the Department of Justice and the facility with the agreement of the Humane Society of the United States to assume the responsibility of coordinating placement.

Since July, these transfers have been in motion.

The beagles being brought to West Nashville will be given preliminary veterinary check-ups and many will be available for adoption by early next week.

Others will receive medical attention or go into foster homes.

If you're interested in supporting Nashville Humane and the beagles, you can make a donation online. If you're looking to adopt, the organization will be making regular status and adoption updates on their social platforms.

