Watch
NewsNational

Actions

6 injured after pedestrian bridge collapses in DC

items.[0].image.alt
CNN Newsource
Bridge collapse DC
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 14:13:12-04

Washington, D.C. fire and EMS officials say six people were injured Wednesday when a pedestrian bridge collapsed over a local freeway.

Officials said the bridge spanning DC-295 in the eastern part of the city collapsed just after noon ET.

DC Fire and EMS said that six people were injured in the incident, four of which were transported to nearby hospitals.

Officials added that a portion of the bridge landed on a truck and that hazmat crews are responding to clean up a subsequent diesel leak. Debris from the collapse landed on at least one other car.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP