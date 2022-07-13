6 hurt in Spain's running of the bulls

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Six people have been treated for injuries but initial reports say there were no gorings in the running of the bulls at Spain´s San Fermín festival.

There were many hairy moments in the 2-minute run. Shortly into the race, one bull head-butted a runner in the lower back and then again to the front before tossing him to the ground where he was trampled on.

Another runner who had fallen and tried to get to his feet was surprised by a charging bull who butted him into the air and onto the ground again.

Four people in all have been gored, none seriously, during the festival’s seven bull runs so far this year.

The festival returned after a two-year hiatus. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

It ends on Thursday.