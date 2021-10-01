Watch
4th year since Las Vegas massacre: 'Be there for each other'

John Locher/AP
In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, people pray at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims in Las Vegas, on the anniversary of the mass shooting two years earlier. People who died, will be remembered Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, during the fourth anniversary of the Las Vegas massacre that became the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Las Vegas massacre
Posted at 4:01 PM, Oct 01, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — People who are healing and some still struggling are gathering to remember those who died and were injured during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history four years ago on the Las Vegas Strip.

At a sunrise ceremony Friday, speaker Dee Ann Hyatt told several hundred people that, “All you can do is be there for each other."

Events scheduled elsewhere include a ceremony at a park in California's Ventura County.

Many of the 58 people killed and hundreds injured were from California.

In Las Vegas, the names of those killed on Oct. 1, 2017, will be read after 10 p.m. at a downtown garden. At least two others who died later also are being remembered.

