4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — An explosion rocked an apartment building in suburban Atlanta , causing the three-story complex to partially collapse and leaving four people with minor injuries.

The cause of the explosion was unknown, but authorities say a local utility had received a call from a resident about a strong odor of gas shortly before the midday blast.

Two people were unaccounted for and may have been in one of three apartments that completely collapsed.

Rescuers haven’t been able to enter those apartments due to instability of the overall structure.