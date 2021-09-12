Watch
NewsNational

Actions

4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Ben Gray
Emergency workers respond following an apartment explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta.
Atlanta apartment explosion
Posted at 3:30 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 18:30:26-04

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — An explosion rocked an apartment building in suburban Atlanta , causing the three-story complex to partially collapse and leaving four people with minor injuries.

The cause of the explosion was unknown, but authorities say a local utility had received a call from a resident about a strong odor of gas shortly before the midday blast.

Four people sustained minor injuries.

Two people were unaccounted for and may have been in one of three apartments that completely collapsed.

Rescuers haven’t been able to enter those apartments due to instability of the overall structure.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE

CLICK TO LEARN MORE