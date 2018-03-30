3-year-old tearfully reacts to Detroit Tigers postponing Opening Day

WXYZ
2:51 PM, Mar 29, 2018
The news of Opening Day being postponed was a disappointment for many, but one 3-year-old was especially upset.  Harper, who watches Tigers games with her mother, Ashley Aichler, was in tears over the fact that she wouldn't get to see the team "play ball" on Thursday. Watch the full video above, taken by Harper's grandmother Dianna Canupp.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the full video above, taken by Harper's grandmother Dianna Canupp.

 

