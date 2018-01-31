265 people have come forward to say they are Larry Nassar's victims

The number of people who have come forward to say they are victims of former medical doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse is 265, according to a Michigan judge.

Nassar is an ex-USA Gymnastics team doctor who was recently sentenced to decades in prison after a marathon hearing in which 156 accusers spoke. It took seven days for Nassar to hear from all of the victims.

He is in court again today in another Michigan courtroom on similar charges in a separate case. Nassar will again be confronted by scores of victims and likely receive another prison sentence.

In the current case, he is accused of molesting gymnasts at an elite Michigan club. The club is run by an Olympic coach.

From previous criminal sentencings, Nassar is already serving up to 175 years in prison.

USA Gymnastics officially announced today it has recieved resignations from all of its board members amid the fallout from the Nassar cases.