2 police officers shot in Philadelphia after fireworks display

2 police officers were shot on Monday night in Philadelphia following a Fourth of July firework show.

One of the officers had a graze wound from a bullet, as ABC News reported, while the other police officer's condition was not immediately known. Both officers were taken to a local hospital to be treated, according to multiple reports.

People in the area could be seen in video fleeing after hearing gunfire.

People run for blocks from the Welcome America Festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway after two police officers were shot while working in the area of 2500 Spring Garden Street. A truly terrifying scene on what was supposed to be a night of celebration. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Bye1OEzQmF — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) July 5, 2022

The area was packed with people enjoying the holiday and there to see the Welcome America concert and fireworks display.

BREAKING: One officer shot, one grazed in shooting near Art Museum. Heavy police presence near Jefferson University Hospital, surrounding streets closed to traffic. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/1LDMsOhl8N — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) July 5, 2022



Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management told the public to avoid the area calling the shooting "a security incident."