2 journalists killed in Mexico; 10th and 11th of the year

Eduardo Verdugo/AP
Photos of slain journalists are posted on the gate of Mexico's Attorney General's office during a vigil to protest the murder of journalist Heber Lopez, in Mexico City, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Posted at 3:09 PM, May 09, 2022
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican state prosecutors say two journalists have been shot to death in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

The Veracruz State Prosecutor’s Office said via Twitter on Monday that it is investigating the killings of Yessenia Mollinedo Falconi and Sheila Johana García Olivera.

They were the director and a reporter, respectively, of the online news site El Veraz in Cosoleacaque. They are the 10th and 11th journalists killed in Mexico this year.

Veracruz State Prosecutor says the investigation would be exhaustive, including considering their journalism as a motive in their killing.

The State Commission for Attention to and Protection of Journalists said the two women were killed outside a convenience store.

