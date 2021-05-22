Watch
2 homes damaged but no injuries in Santa Barbara brushfire

AP
In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters battle a brushfire in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Hard work by firefighters and a decrease in winds stopped the spread of the brushfire that triggered evacuations authorities said Friday. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)
Posted at 9:14 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 00:14:50-04

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Hard work by firefighters and a decrease in winds has stopped the spread of a brushfire that triggered evacuations in the city of Santa Barbara.

Authorities say the fire erupted around 9 p.m. Thursday in a westside neighborhood and damaged two homes but did not cause any injuries.

The fire threatened dozens of buildings in an area known as TV Hill as it scorched about 10 acres.

Evacuations were lifted early Friday and firefighters are continuing to mop up hot spots. The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

