2 dead after plane crashes into paraglider in Texas

Federal authorities are investigating a crash involving a small plane and a paraglider.

The crash occurred Tuesday just outside of Houston.

CNN reports that there was one person in the plane that crashed into the paraglider. Both people died.

A man said he witnessed the plane crash into the ground.

"I heard the engine of the plane coming down and I thought, 'Oh, it must be a low flyer doing some test runs or whatever.' Well, a split second later I see the plane and it all just goes down and it buried itself in the ground," Wyatt Scott said.

The Cessna was reportedly traveling from Bush Intercontinental Airport to Victoria, Texas. The pilot has been identified as Robert Steven Gruss, KHOU reported.

The identity of the paraglider has not been released.

A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board told KHOU that a preliminary investigation report could be made available within the next two weeks.