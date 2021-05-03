100+ deals, discounts for Teacher Appreciation Week 2021

Teachers change lives and inspire thousands every day even while facing all of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. To thank them, we celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs from May 3 through May 7 in 2021.

These discounts and deals, compiled by Offers.com, run during that week.

2021 Teacher Appreciation Week Deals

EVO Entertainment Cinemas – The regional theater chain is letting teachers in free for any movie they choose during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 3-7). See details.

McAlister’s Deli – Teachers can enjoy a free tea from May 3 to May 7 with a teacher badge or ID. Or, nominate your favorite teacher to win free catering.

The Parking Spot – Teachers can get 25% off airport parking through May 7, and 10% off thereafter. To take advantage of this deal, teachers should create an account with their school email address.

Vera Bradley – Teachers can score 25% off any order from May 3 to May 5.

Entertainment deals

AMC – Teachers can get over 35% off if they confirm their identity through ID.me.

Art Institute of Chicago – Illinois educators get free admission when they register online.

Cinemark – Register as a teacher with ID.me to land 20% off.

Cinepolis Cinemas – Teachers score up to 30% off after registering their identity through ID.me.

Gold’s Gym – As a state-licensed teacher or professor employed by a private primary or secondary school, local education authority, or public or private university or college, you can get $5 off monthly dues, plus $0 enrollment and no contract.

iFly – Teachers can take 20% off a First Timer Flyer Package on Monday through Friday.

Kennedy Space Center – Teachers from Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands get a complimentary Educator Study Pass, which grants them free entrance to the Kennedy Space Center’s Educator Resource Center (ERC).

Malco Theatres – After verifying their status through ID.me, teachers can get 20% off.

Marcus Theaters – Teachers score more than 25% off if they register with ID.me.

SeaWorld – Teachers in qualifying states can get a complimentary Teacher Fun Card that includes free admission and other benefits. Offer may vary by location.

Showcase Cinemas – Register as a teacher through ID.me to get up to 20% off.

Texas de Brazil – Teachers can get 20% off lunch and dinner with proof of ID. The offer is valid for tables of up to four.

The Dinner Detective – Teachers can save up to 15% off after verifying their identity through ID.me.

The Escape Game – Teachers can get up to 35% off after registering through ID.me.

Software & Subscription Discounts

Headspace: K-12 teachers and administrators can get a free annual subscription to this mindfulness service.

Liberty Mutual – Teachers are treated to discounted auto insurance and free special features.

McAfee – Teachers get a special discount 10-Device McAfee Total Protection when they verify their identity through ID.me.

Microsoft Store – Teachers, students and parents can receive 10% or more off select electronics and software, plus Office 365 for free. See details.

NEA Magazine Service – Join the National Education Association to get up to 85% off popular magazines.

Roxio – Teachers can save 20% CD and DVD burning software with the academic discount.

SketchUp – Primary and secondary educators can apply for a free classic license, while higher education teachers can apply for a free subscription of SketchUp Studio. See details..

Snagit – Up to 40% off with education pricing for students and teachers.

The New York Times – Faculty get 50% off digital and print subscriptions.

USA Today – Teachers get 45% off classroom subscriptions.

Wall Street Journal – Professors at participating colleges and universities can receive free access to the WSJ, in addition to benefit program and classroom tools.

Weight Crafters – This adult fitness and weight loss camp on the gulf coast of Florida, provides a percentage off stays for teachers on top of whatever specials may be going on. See details.

School Supply Discounts

A.C. Moore – Teachers will receive 15% off their order when they create a Michaels Rewards account and verify their school information with a valid school-issued document, certificate or ID. See details.

Dick Blick Art Supplies – Get low-cost art supplies by selecting the “Request Bid” button at check out and submitting your order to the bidding department.

DollarDays – Teachers can score 10% off on school supplies, plus free shipping on orders over $399.

Dramatist Play Service – Educators and other eligible teaching staff members of accredited grade schools, high schools and universities can save 10% off list price on purchases of 20 or more copies of DPS Acting Edition.

For Teachers Only – Teachers can get various discounts on school supplies and decorations.

GelPro – Teachers can take 25% off their online order.

JOANN – When teachers sign up for the Teacher Rewards Discount card, they’ll receive 15% off every purchase.

Kiwi Crate – Teachers receive bulk discounts on single crates or subscriptions for the classroom.

LakeShore Learning – Teachers can take 15% off hundreds of in-store items after joining the LakeShore Learning Teacher’s Club.

Michaels – Teachers will receive 15% off their order when they create a Michaels Rewards account and verify their school information with a valid school-issued document, certificate or ID. See details.

Oriental Trading – Score discount teaching supplies.

Pencils.com – Teachers, administrators and other school officials can take 10% off all orders.

Pets in the Classroom – Apply for an educational grant to receive financial support to purchase and maintain a small animal in the classroom.

Staples – When educators join the Teachers Rewards program, they receive 5% back in rewards on all purchases made by Staples Rewards members who link to their account.

Office Depot – Members of the Star Teacher Program can get 15% off design, print and shop purchases in addition to 10% back in rewards on ink, toner and paper — and 1% back in rewards on nearly all other purchases.

Book Discounts

Barnes and Noble – Educators can save up to 20% on all purchases for classroom use. See details.

Books-A Million – Teachers can apply for a BAM Educator’s cart for 20% off any instore purchases, in addition to special savings and benefits during educator events.

Quail Ridge Books – Teachers and homeschoolers can get a free Reader’s Club membership that includes 30% off hardcover New York Times Best Sellers, 21% off books for classroom use and a 10% discount on most items for personal use.

Scholastic Books – Teachers can receive free books after joining the Scholastic Book Club.

The Teacher Store – Educators can take up to 30% off books, planners and other resources.

Computers & Electronics Discounts

Abt – Land $50 off a purchase of $500 or more after verifying your teacher status.

Adorama – Educators at an accredited college-level film, photography, video, animation, graphic design, new media, or audio program, or high school teachers of approved programs can get special discounts after signing up for the Adorama Student and Educator Discount Program.

Apple.com – With Apple’s Education Offer, teachers and students can get special education pricing on select products.

AT&T – Teachers can save on wireless service after registering online or in-store with an employee ID, pay stub less than 90 days old or employment letter.

Bose – U.S. educators can get special pricing on their order if they contact Bose.

Corel – Teachers can score up to 96% off retail price.

– Teachers can score up to 96% off retail price. Garmin – Teachers can contact Garmin to apply for an educational discount. See details.

Cobra Electronics – As a teacher, you can get 5% off if you verify your identity.

HP – Teachers can score 10% off refurbished computers and printers. See details.

Lenovo – Teachers and college students can get an extra 5% off their entire purchase if they verify their identity with ID.me.

– Teachers and college students can get an extra 5% off their entire purchase if they verify their identity with ID.me. Samsung – With the Student & Educator Discount Program, you can take up to 30% off after signing up with a qualifying .edu address.

Sennheiser – Teachers can take 20% off headphones.

– Teachers can take 20% off headphones. Sprint – Teachers and other education professionals get exclusive offers if they verify their eligibility.

Sonic Electronix – Verify your teacher status with ID.me to get 15% off premium brands.

Verizon – Teachers and their families get Unlimited plans from $30/line with four lines on Start Unlimited.

Western Digital Store – Get a discount voucher when you verify your teacher statusSprint – Teachers and other education professionals get exclusive offers if they verify their eligibility.

Apparel & Other Retail Discounts

23andMe – Educators get discounts on Ancestry Service or Health + Ancestry Service kits.

7 Point Naturals – Teachers get 20% off CBD products after verifying their identity through VerifyPass. See details.

Allform: – Verify your status as an educated on Allform’s site to get a discount code for 25% off.

– Verify your status as an educated on Allform’s site to get a discount code for 25% off. Alternative Apparel – Teachers receive 10% off all regular-priced purchases when they register their identity through ID.me.

Ashley Stewart – Teachers can get 10% off if they register through ID.me.

Baby Tula – Teachers can get 15% off when they register through ID.me.

Belk – Every Tuesday, teachers can take an extra 20% off, or 15% off home and shoes at participating stores.

Best Brilliance – Teachers get 10% off if they sign up through ID.me..

Birch Living – Verify your status as an educator on Birch Living’s site to get 15% off your order.

– Verify your status as an educator on Birch Living’s site to get 15% off your order. BN3TH – After verifying eligibility through ID.me, teachers can get 20% off men’s underwear. See details.

Bonobos – Teachers get 20% off after verifying with your teacher ID through SheerID. See details.

Bookmans – Get 20% off when you sign up for Project:Educate.

Brooklyn Bedding – Eligible teachers can get 25% off, plus free shipping after verifying their identity with ID.me .

CanvasChamp – Take 5% off after verifying your identity.

Chaco – Verify your teacher status with ID.me to get 20% off footwear.

Champion – Current and retired teachers get 10% off. See details.

– Current and retired teachers get 10% off. See details. Clarks – Teachers who register through ID.me get 10% off. Learn how.

Cole Haan – Teachers get 15% off full-price and sale items online if they register with a valid .edu email address.

– Teachers get 15% off full-price and sale items online if they register with a valid .edu email address. Columbia – Teachers get 10% off if they register with ID.me.

ContactsDirect – Teachers can get 20% off, plus free shipping.

Costco – Teachers can get a $30 Costco Shop card when they sign up as new members for a Costco membership online.

Crocs – Teachers can take 15% off full-priced styles after verifying their status with SheerID.

– Teachers can take 15% off full-priced styles after verifying their status with SheerID. Curious Chef – Teachers, counselors and other educational facilitators can get 30% off all purchases over $100 for verified food education programs that demonstrate a need to order products in bulk.

Dagne Dover – Teachers can take 20% off after registering through ID.me.

Dansko – As a member of the American Federal of Teachers, you can get 20% off shoes.

DC Shoes – After verifying eligibility, teachers can get a 15% discount. Learn how.

Eagle Creek – Teachers score 20% off travel bags, duffels and more.

– Teachers score 20% off travel bags, duffels and more. Eastern National Parks Stores – With a valid ID, teachers can get 15% off purchases at park stores or online. This offer may not be used towards entry fees. See details.

ELECTRIC – Teachers can land 50% off sunglasses after verifying their teacher status. See details.

– Teachers can land 50% off sunglasses after verifying their teacher status. See details. Ergobaby – Teachers can get 20% off if they confirm their identity through ID.me..

Eyeconic – Use the promo code EDU10 to unlock the teachers’ discount and get 10% off.

– Use the promo code EDU10 to unlock the teachers’ discount and get 10% off. E-Z UP – Teachers get 30% off.

FitFlop – Verify your teacher status with ID.me to score 25% off footwear.

Gaiam – Teachers get 50% off most products. See details.

GiftBasketsOverseas – Teachers can get 10% off any order to a serviced country after verifying their identity. See details

Glasses.com – Teachers get 60% off lenses with free shipping after registering with ID.me. See details.

GORUCK – Teachers get 15% off after verifying employment through GovX. See details.

Home Chef – As a teacher, you can score special discounts on custom meal delivery services.

– As a teacher, you can score special discounts on custom meal delivery services. Home Depot – Teachers can apply for a Home Depot Tax ID to get discounts on eligible purchases for the classroom made with school funds.

Fat Brain Toys – Teachers can get 10% off all purchases, plus special offers after joining the Extra Credit program.

GhostBed – Teachers can take 30% off an entire order after verifying their identity with ID.me.

Hanes – Current and retired teachers get 10% off online with a maximum discount of $10 per order. See details.

Helix Sleep – Teachers get 15% off on all products.

– Teachers get 15% off on all products. Hylete" – Teachers score 15% off after verifying their eligibility with ID.me.

I-Blason – Teachers can get 25% off after confirming their identity through ID.me.

JackThreads – Teachers can get 15% off.

JanSport – The backpack and bag brand is offering 20% off to teachers. See more details and verify your teacher ID through SheerID.

– The backpack and bag brand is offering 20% off to teachers. See more details and verify your teacher ID through SheerID. J.Crew – With a valid ID, college teachers and students get 15% off their purchase when shopping online. See details.

Just My Size – Current and retired teachers get 10% off. See details.

Karen Kane – Teachers and students can save 20% sitewide. See details.

Keds – Take 10% off after registering as a teacher with ID.me.

Kipling – Teachers get 15% off any order, plus free shipping.

– Teachers get 15% off any order, plus free shipping. Leesa – Verify your teacher status through ID.me to get 15% off. Learn how.

Madewell – Teachers can show their ID to receive a 15% in-store discount. See details.

Merrel – Verify your teacher status with ID.me to get 20% off performance outerwear.

M.M. LaFleur – After veritfying their identity through VerifyPass, teachers can land 20% off full-price items.

ModCloth – Teachers can get 25% off after registering through ID.me.

Moosejaw – Verify your teacher status through ID.me to get 20% off. Learn how.

NOBULL – Teachers get 10% off if they register through ID.me.

One Hanes Place – Teachers can receive 10% off their order if they register through ID.me.

Overstock – Teachers can get a free Club O Membership. Membership includes benefits like free shipping and early sales access. See details.

– Teachers can get a free Club O Membership. Membership includes benefits like free shipping and early sales access. See details. Pandora – Verify your teacher status to get an extra 10% off jewelry, charms and bracelets.

Party City – To get up to 20% off, teachers should provide an official letter from a school officer and make purchases with the school credit card.

Persol – Teachers can take 20% off if they sign up with ID.me.

Puma – Teachers can take 10% off their online purchase. Find out how.

Pure Formulas – Teachers and students can enjoy 10% off their order while shopping online when they verify their eligibility with ID.m.e. See details.

Purple – Teachers can score 10% off any order after verifying their school-issued ID.

– Teachers can score 10% off any order after verifying their school-issued ID. Quiksilver – After verifying eligibility, teachers get 15% off. Teachers can verify eligibility through ID.me.

Ray-Ban – Teachers can get 20% off after registering through ID.me.

Reebok – Teachers qualify for 30% off shoes and apparel. See details.

Rhone – After registering with ID.me, teachers can get 10% off.

Rothy’s – Verify your status as a teacher through SheerID and receive 20% off.

– Verify your status as a teacher through SheerID and receive 20% off. Saatva – Teachers score $225 off an order of $1,000 or more. See details.

Shoes.com – Verify your teacher status through ID.me to get 30% off.

South Moon Under – 10% off any order for students and teachers. See details.

Sperry – Teachers can join the Sperry VIP program to receive special offers. Find out more.

Sunglass Hut – Teachers score 15% off. See details.

The Sak – Verify your teacher status through ID.me to get 20% off handbags and accessories.

TireBuyer – Teachers get 7% off, plus free shipping.

Tommie Cooper – Take 15% off after registering as a teacher on ID.me. See details.

TULA – Teachers receive 20% off. Find out more.

UNTUCKit – After verifying their identity, teachers score 25% off.

Vera Bradley – Teachers can score 15% off after verifying their teacher status through ID.me.

Vineyard Vines – Teachers can enjoy 15% off online and participating stores after confirming eligibility.

– Teachers can enjoy 15% off online and participating stores after confirming eligibility. Vogue Eyewear – After registering with ID.me, teachers receive 20% off.

West Elm – Teachers can get 15% off with a valid school ID. Although West Elm no longer advertises its teacher discount online, we called several West Elm stores. to confirm that the deal is still offered at participating locations.

World Market – K-12 teachers get 20% off online purchases, including curbside and in-store pickup orders, plus free shipping on orders over $49.

Travel deals

Alamo Car Rental – Teachers get up to 25% off if they register through ID.me.

Bally’s Atlantic City – Teachers should verify their identity through ID.me to get up to 35% off bookings.

Contiki – Teachers can call to receive $75 off available trips seven days or longer. Valid teacher ID required. See details.

The Cromwell Las Vegas – Teachers get up to 35% off rooms if they register with ID.me. See details.

Disney World Swan and Dolphin – Teachers and education support staff enjoy up to 25% off bookings with valid ID at check-in.

Dollar Car Rental – Teachers can score up to 25% off.

Enterprise – Teachers get up to 25% off if they verify their identity through ID.me. Find out more.

Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Teachers may receive up to 35% off if they register with ID.me. See details.

Harrah’s Laughlin – Teachers and students can enjoy 15% off bookings after signing up with ID.me. See details.

Hertz – Teachers can land up to 25% off. Learn more.

Horseshoe Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino – Up to 35% off for teachers who register with ID.me. See details.

Hotels.com: – After verifying their eligibility, teachers can get 10% all hotel bookings.

National Car Rental – Teachers get up to 25% off. Find out how.

Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace Las Vegas – Teachers who verify their identity through ID.me can get up to 35% off.

Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas – 10% off rooms for teachers who register with ID.me. See details.

– 10% off rooms for teachers who register with ID.me. See details. Rio Las Vegas – Up to 10% off for teachers who sign up with ID.me.

Sixt – Teachers and school employees can get 5% off car rentals. Simply show your valid ID at the rental counter. See details.

