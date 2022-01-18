1 dead, others injured in Bronx building explosion

A 77-year-old woman died and New York police officers are among the injured after an explosion and fire at an apartment building in the Bronx, authorities said.

The fire, which was believed to be caused by a gas explosion, caused part of the building to collapse Tuesday.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams praised first responders for rushing into the building. He said officers were seen carrying out at a woman who was trapped inside.

"We saved lives today. Our actions saved lives," Adams said.

According to NBC News, two civilians and five police officers were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The officers were being treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the explosion that led to the fire.

“We as a borough are absolutely devastated. Yet another fire that we’re facing here in the South Bronx, in Longwood,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson.

Last week, 17 people were killed when a fire tore through an apartment building just a few miles away from Tuesday's incident. Investigators determined that a malfunctioning electric space heater started the fire in the 19-story building.