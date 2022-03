(KGTV) — If you are a dog lover, you probably already know this, but Wednesday, March 23 is National Puppy Day!

This designated day helps bring awareness to the unconditional love puppies provide, as well as the fact that a lot of dogs of all ages are in need of a home.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says more than three-million dogs are placed in shelters every year.

Advocates say people looking for a puppy should first consider adopting one from a shelter.