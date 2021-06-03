White House outlines Biden’s 1st overseas trip as president, including queen meeting

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with England's Queen Elizabeth II during his first overseas trip later this month.

The White House says the president and First Lady Jill Biden will meet the queen at Windsor Castle on June 13.

The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021. pic.twitter.com/GPJLYwFzyr — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2021

The meeting is part of a trip where Biden will travel to the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Switzerland.

Biden will also meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on June 10 to “affirm the enduring strength of the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” said Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a statement Thursday.

Additionally, Biden will attend the G7 Summit in Cornwall, which is happening from June 11 to June 13. At the summit, he’ll hold bilateral meetings with fellow G7 leaders.

Psaki says the president will reinforce the nation’s commitment to multilateralism, work to advance key U.S. policy priorities on public health, economic recovery, and climate change, and demonstrate solidarity and shared values among major democracies.

Biden will then travel to Brussels, Belgium, where Psaki says he will participate in the NATO Summit on June 14 and affirm the U.S.’s commitment to the organization, transatlantic security, and collective defense. The NATO leaders are expected to discuss how to orient the alliance to future threats and ensure effective burden-sharing. Biden will also meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss a full range of bilateral and regional issues.

While in Brussels, Biden will also participate in the U.S.–EU Summit on June 15. Psaki says the leaders will discuss a common agenda to ensure global health security, stimulate global economic recovery, tackle climate change, enhance digital and trade cooperation, strengthen democracy, and address mutual foreign policy concerns.

Biden will also meet with King Philippe of Belgium and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

Biden will then travel to Geneva, Switzerland, where he will hold a bilateral summit with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin on June 16. While in Geneva, Biden will also meet with Swiss President Guy Parmelin and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

“This trip will highlight America’s commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the Transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better secure America’s interests,” wrote Psaki in her statement.