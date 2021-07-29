Trump supporters raise $5.7M for Arizona election audit

PHOENIX (AP) — Groups connected to prominent supporters of former President Donald Trump’s movement to cast doubt on the 2020 election results have raised more than $5.7 million for Arizona Republicans’ election audit.

The lead auditor ended months of silence late Wednesday about who is paying and how much it costs.

The money from pro-Trump groups dwarfs the $150,000 contributed by the Arizona Senate, which commissioned the audit and hired Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan to run it.

Trump supporters involved in the fundraising groups include former national security advisor Michael Flynn, Trump attorney Sydney Powell, former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne and correspondents from the One America News Network.