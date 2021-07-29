Watch
Trump supporters raise $5.7M for Arizona election audit

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this April 22, 2021, file photo, Cyber Ninjas owner Doug Logan, left, a Florida-based consultancy, talks about overseeing a 2020 election ballot audit ordered by the Republican lead Arizona Senate at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, during a news conference in Phoenix. Arizona’s largest county has approved nearly $3 million for new vote-counting machines to replace those given to legislative Republicans for a partisan review of the 2020 election. The GOP-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said Wednesday, July 14, 2021 that the machines were compromised because they were in the control of firms not accredited to handle election equipment.
Posted at 9:46 PM, Jul 28, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Groups connected to prominent supporters of former President Donald Trump’s movement to cast doubt on the 2020 election results have raised more than $5.7 million for Arizona Republicans’ election audit.

The lead auditor ended months of silence late Wednesday about who is paying and how much it costs.

The money from pro-Trump groups dwarfs the $150,000 contributed by the Arizona Senate, which commissioned the audit and hired Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan to run it.

Trump supporters involved in the fundraising groups include former national security advisor Michael Flynn, Trump attorney Sydney Powell, former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne and correspondents from the One America News Network.

