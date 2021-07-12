Texas Democrats plan to leave the state to stop GOP voting bill

AUSTIN, Texas – Democrats in the Texas Legislature are planning to leave the state in another revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws.

A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Democrats are set to once again break quorum at the Texas Legislature in a dramatic showdown over voting rights in America.

In May, Democrats walked out of the Texas Capitol to block a sweeping bill that included bans on 24-hour polling places and provisions to empower partisan poll watchers.

It would be the first time since 2003 that Texas Democrats have crossed state lines to break quorum.

This story is developing and will be updated.