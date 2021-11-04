Spending $153, Edward Durr ousts NJ Senate leader Sweeney

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's longtime state Senate president, Democrat Steve Sweeney, has lost reelection, falling to a Republican newcomer who spent less than $200 on the race and leaving his party reeling.

Edward Durr, a furniture company truck driver, and political newcomer defeated Sweeney in New Jersey's 3rd Legislative District.

Sweeney's defeat was unexpected and threw his party's legislative leadership contest into limbo.

According to the Associated Press, Sweeney postponed a Thursday meeting.

He was expected to return as Senate president, but it's unclear who will replace Sweeney as president, the news outlet reported.

According to the AP, Sweeney has served as Senate president since 2010.

In an interview, Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg said “It is stunning and shocking and I cannot figure it out."

Sweeney had successfully weathered a 2017 reelection battle in which the New Jersey Education Association spent millions trying to defeat him.

This year, Durr won after spending just $153.31 according to state figures.

Messages seeking comment were left with Durr and Sweeney.