Gov. Newsom calls on Justice Department to investigate shipping of migrants

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on the Department of Justice to investigate the busing and flying of migrants to cities like Washington D.C., Chicago and New York.

In his letter to the DOJ, Newsom says the people are being used by Republican governors as political props in the border control debate.

"Clearly, transporting families, including children, across state lines under false pretenses is morally reprehensible, but it may also be illegal," he wrote.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made headlines Wednesday and was trending on Twitter after he took credit for flying 50 people from Venezuela to Martha's Vineyard in an effort to "transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations," the Associated Press reported.

Newsom's letter claims the people were sent to the island south of Boston under false pretenses, like the opportunity to receive expedited access to work authorization.

DeSantis isn't the only Republican governor sending immigrants to sanctuary destinations.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bussed thousands of migrants to Washington D.C., beginning in April, and now people are also being sent to New York City and Chicago from the Lone Star State, according to the AP. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey followed Abbott's lead, sending immigrants to the nation's capital since May.

The AP reports passengers on those buses had to sign a waiver indicating the free trip is voluntary.

Newsom argues since interstate travel is involved in the shipment of the migrants, the federal government has jurisdiction over the matter.

He wrote that the DOJ should look into possible criminal or civil violations of federal law "based on this alleged fraudulent scheme" in the case of the migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard.

A spokesperson from Gov. DeSantis' office told the AP states like California are better equipped to handle caring for people who illegally crossed the border.

“States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies,” the spokesperson said.

You can read Gov. Newsom's full letter to the DOJ at this link or below.