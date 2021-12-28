Challenges continue to impact President Biden's vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — The lines to get tested continue to get longer in this country.

According to a New York Times analysis, the United States is currently averaging around 214,000 daily cases and approximately 1,300 deaths/day.

From the White House's perspective, getting vaccinated remains the best way to protect your health.

“If you are unvaccinated, you are at a high risk of getting COVID-19," President Biden said Monday.

But President Biden’s vaccine mandate and demand that most private businesses require shots continue to face obstacles from state leaders.

The biggest challenge has been from lawsuits, mostly from Republican attorneys general.

The Supreme Court, in fact, will hear oral arguments next week on January 7th regarding whether President Biden’s order is constitutional. It remains unclear how the conservative-leaning court will rule.

While that legal fight has been brewing for weeks, another barrier is facing the Biden administration: efforts continue in states to undermine President Biden's vaccine push.

For instance, in Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, and Tennessee, unemployment benefits have been extended to those fired from their job over refusing to get vaccinated.

Lawmakers in other conservative-leaning states are expected to push for similar moves in the new year when state legislatures convene.

Usually, when someone quits or is terminated for cause, they aren’t eligible for unemployment assistance. Now unvaccinated Americans in some states have access to aid, undermining the vaccine push by the White House.

Many liberal-leaning groups say this is an attack on public health and encourage Congress to protect unemployment aid.

However, a majority in the United States Senate currently oppose President Biden’s vaccine mandate, including Montana's Democratic Senator Jon Tester, who has called it a “burdensome” regulation.