Biden to sign infrastructure bill into law at White House ceremony Monday

President Joe Biden on Monday will celebrate his latest legislative achievement in a ceremony at the White House, even as his administration pushes for the passage of a second bill that will implement more aspects of his domestic policy.

Biden will host a bipartisan group of lawmakers at the White House on Monday as he signs H.R. 3684 — the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" — into law.

The House of Representatives passed the bill earlier this month by a tally of 228-206. In August, the Senate passed the bill by a tally of 69-30.

The law provides funding to rebuild some of America's most needed infrastructure projects, including funds that will go toward fixing roads and bridges nationwide. The law will also provide more funding for public transportation projects like rail travel and expand access to high-speed internet.

The law will also address climate change by building hundreds of charging stations for electric vehicles in the areas that need them most.

In addition to fulfilling campaign promises to create more jobs, the Biden administration also fulfilled a promise to work across the aisle. A total of 19 Republican senators and 17 Republican House members voted with Democrats to get the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" passed — the most bipartisan support a Biden-backed legislative package has received since he took office in January.

But the infrastructure package represents only a fraction of what Biden hopes to accomplish legislatively in the coming weeks. Lawmakers are currently debating a second bill — the "Build Back Better" plan — that focuses on social spending and combating climate change.

The "Build Back Better" plan would increase access to child care, lessen the costs of eldercare and cap prices on prescription drugs. It would be paid for through new tax hikes on multi-millionaires and businesses.

Biden originally proposed the infrastructure package and the "Build Back Better" plan as a single bill. After getting pushback from Republicans and moderate Democrats, Biden officials decided to split the bills into separate deals.

The "Build Back Better" plan faces a more narrow path to passage — as of Wednesday, no Republicans in either chamber have expressed support of the bill, and some moderate Democrats are withholding support until the Congressional Budget Office releases findings on the cost of the bill.

The Congressional Budget Office does not have a timeline of when the report will be done.

Biden will sign the bipartisan infrastructure package at a ceremony at the White House at 3 p.m. ET.