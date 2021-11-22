Biden to keep Powell as Federal Reserve chair, Brainard gets vice chair

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that he’s nominating Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing Powell’s stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed’s ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market.

Biden also said he would nominate Lael Brainard, the lone Democrat on the Fed’s Board of Governors and the preferred alternative to Powell for many progressives, as Vice Chair.

The president said he will fill the three remaining slots on the board, including Vice Chair for Supervision, a bank regulatory post, in “early December.” He’s also “committed to improving the diversity” of the board, according to the White House.

In the announcement, the White House touted the economic progress that has been made since Biden took office. Since then, the Biden administration says the economy has created more than 5.6 million jobs, unemployment has fallen to 4.6%, and the pace of nation’s economic growth exceeds the rest of the developed world.

The administration attributes that success to the “decisive action” by Powell and the Federal Reserve.

“Chair Powell has provided steady leadership during an unprecedently challenging period, including the biggest economic downturn in modern history and attacks on the independence of the Federal Reserve,” wrote the White House.

The administration says Brainard also played a key leadership role at the Federal Reserve.

“Powell and Brainard share the Administration’s focus on ensuring that economic growth broadly benefits all workers,” the White House wrote. “That’s why they oversaw a landmark re-evaluation of the Federal Reserve’s objectives to refocus its mission on the needs of workers of all backgrounds. And they’ve advanced key priorities that the president shares, like addressing the financial risks posed by climate change, and staying ahead of emerging risks to our financial system.”

Biden released the following statement on the nominations: