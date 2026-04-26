President Trump plans to reschedule White House Correspondents' Dinner after shooting

(KGTV) — What is the White House Correspondents' Dinner? It is known as a celebration of the First Amendment. It brings news organizations and politicians together every year and has been going on since 1921.

Traditionally, the President and First Lady attend, but that hasn't been the case for President Donald Trump.

This was the first time Trump attended as President.

RELATED: Trump safe, suspect in custody after shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The White House Correspondents' Association has encouraged Trump to attend in the past to continue the century-long tradition.

The hotel where Saturday's shooting happened is the same one where President Ronald Reagan was shot.

At the Washington Hilton in 1981, Reagan was seriously injured when a bullet punctured his lung and caused internal bleeding.

In his address after the incident, Trump referred to the building as "not particularly secure."

President Trump said that he plans to reschedule the dinner.

While it is not yet confirmed if President Donald Trump was the target of the shooting, the event marks the third time he has been involved in an incident with a firearm since his campaign for a second term began.

In September 2024, the Secret Service spotted a man hiding in a tree line at Trump's International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. The suspect, Ryan Routh, was arrested and sentenced to life in prison.

The first incident occurred at a rally in Pennsylvania, where Trump was hit in the ear by gunfire while on stage. A firefighter in the crowd died, and the shooter, Thomas Crooks, was killed by the Secret Service.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

