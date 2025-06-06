Midea recalling 1.7 million of its popular air conditioners due to mold concern

(AP) — Midea is voluntarily recalling about 1.7 million of its popular U and U+ Smart air conditioners because pooled water in the units may not drain fast enough, leading to mold growth.

The news comes as temperatures are rising across the U.S. and the official start of summer rapidly approaches.

The Midea air conditioners fit in windows and resonated with consumers because of their unique design, which allows consumers to close their window ‘through’ the unit.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the recall also includes approximately 45,900 units sold in Canada.

There’s been at least 152 reports of mold in the air conditioners. This includes 17 reports of consumers experiencing symptoms such as respiratory infections, allergic reactions, coughing, sneezing, and sore throats from mold exposure.

The white air conditioners have brand names including Midea, Comfort Aire, Danby, Frigidaire, Insignia, Keystone, LBG Products, Mr. Cool, Perfect Aire and Sea Breeze. They were sold in three sizes of cooling power: 8,000, 10,000, and 12,000 BTU.

The air conditioners were sold from March 2020 through May 2025 for between $280 and $500 at Costco, Menards, Home Depot, Best Buy, and other stores across the country. They were also sold online through various websites, including those of Midea, Amazon, Costco and Home Depot.

Consumers can contact Midea for a repair or a refund, which will be based on the purchase date or manufacturing date. Individuals who want a refund will need to send the unit back to Midea with a free shipping label or submit a photograph showing that they cut the unit's unplugged power cord.

Those who want a repair should contact Midea to have a technician install a new drain plug or be sent a repair kit that includes a new drain plug and bubble level, depending on the model.

Consumers who want to continue using their air conditioners while waiting for a repair should visit www.MideaUrecall.expertinquiry.com to find out how to inspect their unit before continuing to use it.

Individuals can visit www.midea.com/us and click on “Recall Information” for more information or call 888-345-0256 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.